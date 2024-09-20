Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment 2024 Final Result Declared, Check Steps To Download

The Indian Army has released the Indian Army Agniveer Final Result 2024. Candidates who participated in the recruitment process can check their results on the official website, joinindianarmy.nic.in. The results have been declared for various categories, including Tech Tradesmen, Soldiers, Nursing Assistants, Sepoy, and AV Tradesmen. The final results are available for regions such as Hisar, Palampur, Rohtak, Agra, Almora, and Amethi.

Indian Army Agniveer Final Result 2024: Steps To Check

Go to the official website of the Indian Army at joinindianarmy.nic.in.

On the homepage, select the Indian Army Agniveer Final Result link.

Select your region on the new page.

A PDF file will open.

Verify your roll number and download the page.

Print a hard copy for future reference.

The Indian Army will not provide individual notification letters to candidates. It is the candidates' responsibility to verify their results and report to the ARO for dispatch procedures.

AGNIVEER will be enlisted in the Indian Army under the Indian Army Act of 1950 for a four-year term. AGNIVEER will hold a unique rank, separate from the existing ranks in the army. The Indian Army is not obligated to extend AGNIVEER's service beyond the four-year engagement period. For further details, candidates are advised to visit the official Indian Army website.

The registration process began on February 13 and ended on March 22. The examinations commenced on April 22, 2024.

The recruitment of Agniveers consisted of two phases:

Phase I: Online Computer-Based Written Examination (Online CEE)

Phase II: Recruitment Rally.

A category-wise link was released on the JIA website to enable candidates to practice for the online CEE based on their category. All candidates were advised to practice at least once before appearing for the actual CEE.