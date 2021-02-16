Army Recruitment Rally In Rajasthan's Ajmer, Sardarshahar Notified In 2020 Cancelled

Indian Army recruitment rally at Ajmer, Sardarshahar cancelled.

The Indian Army has cancelled the Ajmer and Sardarshahar recruitment rallies for 2020-2021. "Recruitment rallies for Rajasthan zone for Ajmer (September 2020) and Sardarshahar (October 2020) stand cancelled for recruiting year 2020-21. Candidates have to register for recruiting year 2021-22 once the fresh notification is uploaded on Join Indian Army website," the Indian Army has said through an official notification available on its website.

The recruitment rallies for 2020-2021 year in these zones have been cancelled due to COVID pandemic, the army has said.

The notification for the Ajmer rally was released on July 17 and the registration process was held till August 31. Through this rally soldier general duty, soldier technical, tradesmen, clerk and store keeper technical were supposed to be filled.

The notification for Sardarshahar rally was released on August 7 and the registration was held till September 22. Through this rally soldier nursing assistant veterinary, sepoy pharmacy, clerk, store keeper technical posts were announced to be filled.

New registration will be announced at the official website joinindianarmy.nic.in.

In another development, the Indian Army will conduct recruitment rally at Hisar, Haryana from February 20 to March 13. The rally will be held for candidates from Sirsa, Jind, Fatehabad and Hisar districts at Hisar Cantt. The recruitment will be done for soldier (general recruitment), soldier (clerk, store keeper, technical) and soldier (tradesman) category.

