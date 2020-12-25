Indian Army Recruitment Rally At Mariani, Assam In February: Registration Opens Today

Indian Army recruitment rally in Assam from February 6 to 25.

The Indian army will hold a recruitment rally at Mariani, Assam from February 6 to 25 for candidates of Hojai, Biswanath, Nagaon, Sonitpur and Morigaon districts. Online registration for the recruitment rally begins today. Candidates can fill and submit the application forms which are available on the official website of the Indian Army will January 23.

Army to conduct Recruitment Rally at Mariani, Assam for Jorhat, Majuli, Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Sivasagar, Charaideo, Dhemaji, North Lakhimpur, Karbi Anglong, Hojai, Biswanath, Nagaon, Sonitpur and Morigaon districts from 06 to 25 Feb 2021. (1/2)@adgpi@SpokespersonMoDpic.twitter.com/YYYlIaKMLq — PRO Shillong, Ministry of Defence (@proshillong) December 24, 2020

Admit cards for the rally will be released after the application form submission is closed. Candidates can download the admit cards till February 5. "Candidates will be permitted entry into the rally site only on production of Admit Card in duplicate generated online through the official website www.joinindianarmy.nic.in . Anyone found with fake admit card will be handed over to civil police," the Indian Army has said.

The rally will be held for selection of candidates to Soldier General Duty, Soldier Technical and Soldier Tradesman (All Arms) posts. The minimum educational qualification required for these posts is Class 10th pass, class 8th pass and 10+2 pass. Detailed Job Notification

Candidates born between October 1, 1999 to April 1, 2003 are eligible for these posts.

Medically fit candidates will undergo a written test. "Location date and time of written test will be intimated at rally site and through Admit Cards. Admit card for the written test for the Review Fit cases will be issued after getting medically fit by concerned specialist/specialists at MH/CH/BH," the Indian Army has said in the job notification.

