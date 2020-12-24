Indian Army To Conduct Recruitment Rally In Tripura On January 12-20

Indian Army recruitment rally in Tripura will be held on January 12-20.

The Indian Army has said that it will hold a recruitment rally for the youth of Tripura at Agartala from January 12 to January 20. The registration window for this recruitment rally is currently open. "Admit Cards for the rally will be sent through registered e-mail from 06 January 2021 to 08 January 2021. Candidates should reach the location of rally on given date and time as mentioned in the Admit Card," the Indian Army has said in an official notification.

The rally will be held for recruitment of Soldier General Duty (All Arms), Soldier Technical, Soldier Clerk/ Store Keeper Technical/ All Arms, and Soldier Tradesman (All Arms).

A written test will be held for medically fit candidates and the date of the written test will be intimated at the rally site and through admit card, the Indian Army. Admit cards of the written test will be issued at the rally site itself, it has added.

