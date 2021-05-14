Army Recruitment Rally At Ajmer, Rajasthan In July-August: Registration Begins

Indian Army will conduct a recruitment rally in Ajmer from July 11 to August 2

Indian Army will conduct recruitment rally at Ajmer, Rajasthan from July 11 to August 2. Registration for this rally has begun today. Candidates can fill the application forms available on the official website of Join Indian Army till June 27. "Any candidate who fails to submit this application will not be allowed to participate in the Rally. Candidate should confirm from their application history that their present online application is submitted successfully," the Indian Army has notified.

The recruitment rally will be held at Kayad Vishram Sthali, Ajmer. "The date and venue are tentative and might be changed," the army has said. In view of the Covid situation, the army has postponed the entrance exams scheduled on April 25 and May 30.

The rally will be held for selection of Soldier (General Duty), Soldier Technical (Only Soldier Technical), Soldier Tradesman (All Arms) 10th pass, Soldier Tradesman (All Arms) 8th pass, Soldier Clerk/ Store Keeper Technical, Soldier Tech NA (AMC)/ NA (Vet), and Sepoy Pharma posts.

Regarding COVID-19, army has asked candidates to produce asymptomatic or no-risk certificate issued within 48 hours prior to the rally reporting day. "All candidates will be thermally screened at the rally site. Candidates having temperature/ showing symptoms will be directed to report again on a designated day earmarked by Headquarters Recruiting Zone, for all such cases. If the candidate is again having symptoms, he will not be allowed to participate in the rally," it has said.

Candidates who are found to be medically fit will be issued admit cards for the common entrance exam.

