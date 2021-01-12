Indian Army Invites Applications For Junior Commissioned Officer (Religious Teacher) Post

Army JCO post recruitment: Last date to apply is February 9

Indian Army has invited applications to fill 194 vacancies in Junior Commissioned Officer post. "Applications are invited from eligible Indian male candidates for recruitment of Religious Teachers in Indian Army as Junior Commissioned Officers for RRT 91, 92, 93, 94 & 95 courses," the Indian Army has said in the official job notification.

Application forms are available online at the official website of the Indian Army. Candidates can fill and submit the forms till February 9, 2021.

The recruitment will be carried out through all the Headquarters Recruiting Zones, Independent Recruiting Office (Delhi Cantt), GRD Kunraghat, Ladakh Scouts Regt Centre (Leh), it has said.

Selected candidates will undergo six weeks of basic training followed by 11 weeks of training specific to religious denominations as applied by the candidates at Institute of National Integration (INI), Pune. After the training candidates will be commissioned as religious teacher in the rank of Naib Subedar.

On the job profile, it has said, "Religious Teachers preach religious scriptures to troops and conduct various rituals at Regimental/Unit religious institutions. Their duties also include attending funerals, ministering to the sick in hospitals, reading prayers with the convalescents, visiting soldiers undergoing sentence, giving special religious instructions to the children and enlisted boys besides attending generally to the religious institutions and welfare of the Officers, Soldiers and their families."

Vacancy Details

Pandit: 171 posts

Pandit (Gorkha) for Gorkha Regiments: 9 posts

Granthi: 5 posts

Maulvi (Sunni): 5 posts

Maulvi (Shia) for Ladakh Scouts: 1 post

Padre: 2 posts

Bodh Monk (Mahayana) for Ladakh Scouts: 1 post

