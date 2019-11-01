Army Public School Teacher Exam Result Released

Army Public School teacher recruitment exam has been released

Army Public School Teacher recruitment exam result is available now on the official website. The Army Welfare Education Society (AWES), which organized the recruitment exam, was expected to announce the result on October 30. However, the result was not released on October 30 and instead was released yesterday in late hours. Candidates who appeared for the exam on October 19 and 20, 2019 can check their result now from the official website.

The teacher recruitment was announced for 137 Army Public Schools. The exact number of vacancies will be announced by the individual schools at the time of interview.

APS Teacher Exam Result 2019

"The Score Cards of successful candidates will be available on the Registration Portal after the exam which the candidates may download and laminate. The card will be valid for life provided the candidate takes up teaching position in any CBSE recognized school (for a period of at least one year) within 3 years of issue of Score Card," read the recruitment advertisement.

Candidates who have qualified in the screening test will have to apply as and when the respective schools announce vacancies. The applicants will then have to appear for interview and evaluation of teaching skills.

"For Language teachers, written test comprising Essay & Comprehension of 15 marks each will be held along with evaluation of teaching skills. Selection Committee may also hold Computer proficiency tests if they so desire," says the notice.

Candidates will need to login to the official website, 'aps-csb.in', to check their result status.

