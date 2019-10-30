Army Public School Teacher Recruitment Exam Results Soon

Army Public School result 2019: The online test was held on October 19 and 20.

Army Public School teacher recruitment exam results will be announced soon. According to the official notification released by the Army Welfare Education Society (AWES) for the teacher recruitment in 137 Army Public Schools in the country, the results declaration date is October 30. The Army Public School result for the teacher recruitment in schools which are affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to be released at aps-csb.in.

"Exam results will be put up on the same portal. The results shall be available on the website for 30 days after declaration of results," said the Army Public School recruitment notification.

"The Score Cards of successful candidates will be available on the Registration Portal after the exam which the candidates may download and laminate. The card will be valid for life provided the candidate takes up teaching position in any CBSE recognized school (for a period of at least one year) within 3 years of issue of Score Card," the notification said.

Teachers will be selected on the basis of online test, interview, computer proficiency and evaluation of teaching skills.

Candidates who qualify the online test will be eligible to take the other exams.

According to the Army Public School notification, scores will be normalized to 100.

There will be negative marking and one fourth marks will be deducted for each wrong answer.

To qualify for interview and evaluation of teaching skills, the candidates should have passed the online screening test which was held on October 19 and 20, 2019 at various centres across the country.

Interview

The respective Army Public School schools will announce the vacancies available through various means like Local Newspapers, the School Website, Notice board etc. Candidates would have to apply in response to these announcements.

"The interviews may or may not be held at the location of the school. They may be held as per discretion of the local management," said the notification.

Evaluation of teaching skills and computer proficiency

For Language teachers, written test comprising Essay and Comprehension of 15 marks each will be held along with evaluation of teaching skills. Selection Committee may also hold Computer proficiency tests if they so desire.

Click here for more Jobs News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.