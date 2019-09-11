Army Public School Teacher Recruitment Exam In October

The last date for submission of application is September 22.

Army Welfare Education Society (AWES) has announced teacher recruitment in 137 Army Public Schools in the country which are affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

Teachers will be selected on the basis of online test, interview, computer proficiency and evaluation of teaching skills.

Candidates who qualify the online test will be eligible to take the other exams. "Those who qualify in this stage will be given a score card which shall be valid for life provided the candidate picks up a teaching job within three years from the date of passing the screening exam in any CBSE affiliated school for a continuous duration of at least one year," reads the exam notice.

As of now the exact vacancy number has not been announced. However there are approximately 8000 teachers on the rolls of these schools. Out of these, a large number get turned over every year due to various reasons. The nature of the recruitment, if 'regular' or 'fixed term', has not been announced yet.

Qualifying the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) or any other teaching eligibility test is not compulsory to appear in the online screening test. However those candidates who do not have the CTET or other TET qualification, if considered for appointment will be appointed on adhoc till they attain the qualification. They will not be considered for appointment as TGTs or PRTs.

