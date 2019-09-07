Army Welfare Education Society Announces School Teacher Recruitment

Army Public School teacher recruitment 2019 announced

Army Welfare Education Society (AWES) has announced recruitment of PGT, TGT, and PRT for all subjects. There are 137 Army Public Schools (APS) situated in various Cantonments and Military Stations across India. Approximately 8,000 teachers are employed at these schools and a large number get turned over every year due to various reasons. The recruitment will be done for all the vacant posts. The exact number of vacancies available in the respective school will be announced by the School/Management while advertising for holding interviews/evaluation of teaching skills.

The vacancies could be 'regular' or 'fixed term'. The nature of the vacancies will be announced alongside the number of available vacancies.

Eligible candidates can apply for the recruitment till September 22, 2019. The admit card for the screening test will be released on October 4, 2019 and the test will be held on October 19 and 20. The result for the screening test will be released on October 30, 2019.

The minimum qualification required for PGT is post-graduation with minimum 50 per cent marks. The candidates must also have a B.Ed. degree with minimum 50 per cent marks.

The minimum qualification required for TGT and PRT is graduation with 50 per cent marks. Candidates applying for TGT post must also have B.Ed. degree with minimum 50 per cent marks. For PRT post, the applicant should have a B.Ed. degree or a Two year Diploma with minimum 50 per cent marks.

Candidates are advised to refer to the official advertisement for detailed eligibility conditions.

