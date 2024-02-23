Case Against School Days After Class 10 Student Dies By Suicide At Delhi Home: Cops

Police filed an FIR against Army Public School at complaint of student's father (Representational)

Three days after a class 10 student hanged himself at his home, the Delhi Police booked the school administration for abetment of suicide, an officer said on Friday.

The student had died by suicide at his residence in the Shankar Vihar area of southwest Delhi.

Police filed an FIR against Army Public School at the complaint of the student's father, who alleged that his son was refused the admit card for an exam by the school administration.

In the complaint he gave to Vasant Vihar Police Station on Thursday, the boy's father alleged that his son was also asked to pay a hefty fine for a chair he broke in the school, an officer said.

There was no immediate reaction from the school administration on the matter.

The father also alleged that the school administration "misbehaved" with his wife and son.

