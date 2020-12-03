Army Public School Teacher Recruitment Exam Result Soon

APS teacher recruitment result is expected soon.

The Army Welfare Education Society (AWES) is expected to declare the teacher recruitment exam result soon. The exam was held on November 21 and 22. The result can be checked from the official website of AWES.

AWES Result

"Those who qualify in this stage will be given a 'Score Card' which shall be valid for life provided the candidate picks up a teaching job within three years from the date of passing the screening exam in any CBSE affiliated school for a continuous duration of at least one year. A Score Card will make candidate eligible to appear for the remaining stages of the selection process," the AWES has said.

After the result is announced, respective schools will announce the vacancies available through various means like local newspapers, the school website, notice board etc.

"Candidates would have to apply in response to these announcements. The interviews may or may not be held at the location of the school. They may be held as per discretion of the local management at a convenient place at one of the other Schools," it has been mentioned in the official job notification.

For Language teachers, there will be a written test comprising Essay & Comprehension of 15 marks each.

The result was supposed to be declared on December 2. "The results shall be available on the website for 30 days after declaration of results. Once the results are removed from the portal, individual Score cards/ results can be obtained on a special request and on payment of a specific administrative charge," it has mentioned in the exam notification.

