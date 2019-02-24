Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission Announces Jobs For Graduates, Postgraduates

APPSC Recruitment 2019 For 53 Posts

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission has notified jobs for graduates and postgraduates, application process for which will begin in March. "The Commission conducts Screening Test in offline mode in case applicants exceed 25,000 in number in Post Code wise and Main Examination in online mode for candidates selected in screening test," reads the notice. The main exam will be held in June and the exact date and mode of exam will be notified by the Commission in due course of time.

The Commission will also host online mock test for the registered candidates in order to acquaint them with the computer based recruitment test.

