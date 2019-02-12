APPSC Recruitment 2019: 430 FBO, Assistant Beat Officer Notification Released @ Psc.ap.gov.in

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission or APPSC has released a notification for the recruitment of Forest Beat Officer (FBO) and Assistant Beat Officer in Andhra Pradesh Forest Sub Service. The APPSC has invited applications through online from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of FBO and Assistant Beat Officer within the age group of 18 to 30 years as on July 1, 2019. The online applications for APPSC FBO and Assistant Beat Officer will be available on Commission's Website -- psc.ap.gov.in -- from March 5, 2019 to March 27, 2019.

Out of total 430 vacancies announced today, Forest Beat Officer in AP Forest Sub-Service has 330 vacancies while Assistant Beat Officer in AP Forest Sub-Service has 100 vacancies.

Before applying for the post, applicants may register their bio-data particulars through One Time Profile Registration (OTPR) on the Commission's Website viz., https://psc.ap.gov.in.

Once applicants register their particulars, a user ID is generated and will be sent to their registered mobile number and email ID.

Applicants need to apply for the post using the OTPR user ID through Commission's website.

The Commission conducts Screening test in offline mode in case applicants exceed 25,000 in number and likely to be held on May 26, 2019.

Instructions regarding recruitment exams can be found on the official website of APPSC.

Tentatively the main examination in online mode for candidates selected in screening test will be held through computer based test to be held in the month of August 2019, said the official notification.

The candidates are required to visit the Commission's website regularly to keep themselves updated about confirmed dates of exams to be held.

Click here for more Jobs News

