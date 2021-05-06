Arunachal Pradesh: Applications Invited For Assistant Engineer Post

APPSC has invited applications for recruitment to Assistant Engineer posts.

Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has invited applications to recruit Assistant Engineers in civil and electrical disciplines. The application forms are available online and candidates can fill and submit it on or before June 11 for civil engineer post and on or before June 10 for electrical engineer post.

A total of 32 posts are open for recruitment.

The vacancies are available in public works department, PHE and water supply, department of hydro power development, and other departments.

Candidates with Bachelor of engineering qualification and between 18-32 years of age are eligible for this post.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a written exam and interview. Only those candidates who secure a minimum of 33% in each subject and 45% in aggregate will be shortlisted for the interview. "From amongst the candidates qualified in the written exam, the Commission will invite for the viva-voce, numbers equal to three times the advertised posts, as per merit," the Commission has said in the job notification.

The written exam would comprise general English, general knowledge, and technical paper.

In case there are large number of applicants a preliminary test will be held based on the technical subject to limit the number of candidates for the written test.

