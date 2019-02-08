APPSC Engineering Services Hall Tickets Released For Screening Test

APPSC has released hall tickets for screening test for engineering services exam

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the hall tickets for screening test for Assistant Executive Engineers in various Engineering Services (General Recruitment). The screening test will be conducted in offline mode on February 17, 2019. Candidates who have applied for the recruitment are advised to download their hall tickets as soon as possible.

APPSC had advertised 165 fresh vacancies and 144 carried forward vacancies.

APPSC Engineering Services Hall Ticket: How to download?

Step one: Go to official website for APPSC: www.psc.ap.gov.in.

Step two: Click on the hall ticket download link given on the home page.

Step three: Enter the required details.

Step four: Submit and download your admit card.

APPSC conducts a screening test if the number of applicants exceeds more than 25,000. Candidates who qualify in the screening test will appear for the main examination which will be a computer-based test.

The screening test will have two parts. Part A will be General Studies and Mental Ability and will have same syllabus for Civil, Mechanical, and Electrical Engineering branches. Part A will have 50 questions carrying 50 marks.

Part B will be subject specific and has different syllabus for Mechanical and Civil, and Electrical Engineering branches. part B will have 100 questions carrying 100 marks.

There is negative marking and 1/3rd of marks prescribed to a question will be deducted in case of a wrong answer.

Click here for more Jobs News