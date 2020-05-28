Andhra Public Service Commission Releases Answer Key For Junior Lecturer Exam

APPSC Junior Lecturer exam was held from February 17 to February 20.

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the revised answer key for the Junior Lecturer recruitment exam. The exam was held from February 17 to February 20. Candidates who appeared for the exam can file objections on the answer key till May 30. "The candidate desirous to file objections on above revised key have to do so through online only. Objections through post / SMS/ phone / individual submissions etc. will not be accepted. No objections received after due date will be considered," APPSC has said.

APPSC Junior Lecturer Answer Key

This is the revised answer key of the exam which has been prepared based on objections received on questions and recommendations of the subject experts.

After the completion of the exam, APPSC had released the answer keys. The initial key for the question papers were notified and candidates were allowed to file the objections. "No valid objections were received on English, Economics, Physics and Urdu Subject Papers. No objections received on Oriya and Sanskrit Subjects," APPSC has said.

As per the objections received on the initial answer key, 19 questions have been deleted from all subjects and for 22 questions the answer key has been changed.

