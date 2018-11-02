AP Police Recruitment 2018: 3137 Vacancies Announced For SI, Fireman, Jailor, Warder, PC

AP Police Recruitment 2018: 3137 Vacancies Announced For SI, Fireman And More

Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board has invited application from eligible candidates for 3,137 vacant posts. The online application process will begin form November 5, 2018. Candidates should take note that the application process will begin separately for different posts. A preliminary examination will be conducted to shortlist candidates for further stages of selection.

Post and Vacancy Details

S.I. (Civil) - 150

RSr (AR) - 75

RSI APSP - 75

Station Fire Officer - 20

Dy. Jailor (Men.) - 10

Dy. Jailor (Women) - 4

Asst. Public Prosecutors - 50

PC (Civil) - 1600

PC (AR) - 300

PC (APSP) - 300

Warder (Male) - 100

Warder (Women) - 23

Firemen - 400

Driver operators - 30

Important Dates

Online application dates for SI, RSI, Station Fire Officer, Dy. Jailor: November 5 to November 24, 2018

Online application dates for PC, Warder, and Firemen: November 12 to December 7, 2018

Candidates who would be applying for this recruitment are advised to go through the official recruitment notification and check post-wise eligibility criteria before beginning the application process.

The application fee for SI, RSI, Station Fire Officer, and Dy. Jailor is Rs. 600 for OCs and BCs and Rs. 300 for SC and ST category candidates. The application fee for PC, Warder and Firemen is Rs. 300 for OCs and BCs and Rs. 150 for SC and ST category candidates.

The Preliminary Examination for SI, RSI, Station Fire Officer, and Dy. Jailor will be conducted on December 16, 2018 and for PC, Warder and Firemen will be conducted on January 6, 2019.

