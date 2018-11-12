AP Police Recruitment 2018: PC, Warder, Firemen Application Process To Begin Soon

AP Police Recruitment 2018: PC, Warder, Firemen Application Begins Soon @ Slprb.ap.gov.in

Online application process for PC, Warder, and Firemen in the Andhra Pradesh Police Force will start today. According to a notice posted on the official website, the online link to apply for these posts will be activated soon. The online application process can be done till December 7, 2018. Meanwhile, the online application process for for SI, RSI, Station Fire Officer and Deputy Jailor has started on November 5 and will go on till November 24, 2018. The application process can be done on the official website of Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board, slprb.ap.gov.in.

Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board released the notification inviting application from eligible candidates for 3,137 vacant posts in the in the AP Police force.

AP Police Recruitment 2018: Post and Vacancy Details

S.I. (Civil) - 150

RSr (AR) - 75

RSI APSP - 75

Station Fire Officer - 20

Dy. Jailor (Men.) - 10

Dy. Jailor (Women) - 4

Asst. Public Prosecutors - 50

PC (Civil) - 1600

PC (AR) - 300

PC (APSP) - 300

Warder (Male) - 100

Warder (Women) - 23

Firemen - 400

Driver operators - 30

Candidates who would be applying for this recruitment are advised to go through the official recruitment notification and check post-wise eligibility criteria before beginning the application process.

The application fee for SI, RSI, Station Fire Officer, and Dy. Jailor is Rs. 600 for OCs and BCs and Rs. 300 for SC and ST category candidates. The application fee for PC, Warder and Firemen is Rs. 300 for OCs and BCs and Rs. 150 for SC and ST category candidates.

The Preliminary Examination for SI, RSI, Station Fire Officer, and Dy. Jailor will be conducted on December 16, 2018 and for PC, Warder and Firemen will be conducted on January 6, 2019.

Click here for more Jobs News

