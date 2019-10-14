AP Grama Sachivalayam Recruitment: Vacant Posts Yet To Be Notified

This is the second biggest recruitment drive conducted in the state this year.

For filling the remaining posts under the Andhra Pradesh Grama Sachivalayam mega recruitment drive an official notification will be released soon. The authority is yet to take a decision in this regard.

"Still the decision regarding publishing second list by reducing the cut off marks or issuing fresh notification for filling vacancies have not been taken. As and when decision is taken, it will be intimated to all concerned," Gopal Krishna Dwivedi, Principal Secretary Panchayati Raj and Rural Development, Andhra Pradesh has tweeted today.

VS/WS Recruitments in AP - Still the DECISION regarding publishing second list by reducing the cut off marks OR issuing fresh notification FOR filling vacancies have not been taken. As and when decision is taken, it will be intimated to all concerned. — Gopal krishna Dwivedi (@gkd600) October 14, 2019

The result and merit list of candidates for the AP Grama Sachivalayam job was released on September 19, within a few days after the exam was conducted. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy announced the result at Tadepalli in Guntur district.

Selected candidates were issued appointment letters on September 30.

More than 21 lakh candidates had registered for the exam which was held to fill 1,26,728 vacancies in Panchayat Secretary, VRO, MPEO, animal husbandry assistant, village fisheries, sericulture, horticulture, agriculture assistant, ANM, Electrical Assistant, Grameena Engineer, Welfare Assistant, Women Police Attendant, Digital Assistant etc.

This is the second biggest recruitment drive conducted in the state this year. Prior to this, the government had completed the recruitment process for 1.75 lakh gram volunteers.

