Allahabad University Begins Online Application For Faculty Recruitment

Allahabad University has invited application form eligible candidates for faculty recruitment

University of Allahabad has released the notification for the Recruitment of Faculty in various departments and centres. Candidates can apply on the official website of the Allahabad University (allduniv.ac.in). The last date for online registration is May 20, 2019. The last date for the final submission of the application is May 22, 2019. The application is open for the position of Assistant Professor, Associate Professor, Professor and Associate Professor in CWS on Tenure Basis.

Allahabad Recruitment 2019: How to Apply?

Step one: Visit the official website of University of Allahabad

Step two: Click on "Online Recruitment for Teaching Position"

Step three: Choose the position you want to apply for and fill in your details.

Step four: Pay application fee. The candidates' registration will be accepted after the Payment of fees.

The minimum marks required in qualifying degree is 55% or an equivalent grade point scale. A relaxation of 5%will be given to the categories mentioned in UGC Regulations 2018.

Only Matriculation/SSC Certificate/pass certificate issued by an educational board will be considered as the proof of date of birth.

Candidates must read the advertisement notification and ascertain their eligibility for the posts before applying for the recruitment. The selection will be on the basis of a personal interview.

Candidates will have to carry their original documents for the interview. Candidates belonging to SC/ST/SEBC category must submit their caste certificate . Candidates belonging to SEBC Category but coming in creamy layer are not entitled for the benefits of reservation and have to apply in the General Category only.

Incomplete applications, applications without the payment of fees or submitted after May 22,2019 will be rejected by the University of Allahabad.

