Allahabad High Court Announces Recruitment On 3,495 Posts; Check Eligibility

Allahabad High Court recently released recruitment advertisement for various posts including Stenographer, Clerk, Driver, and various Group D posts. The application process for the Uttar Pradesh Civil Court Staff Centralized Recruitment 2018-19 will begin in December. The selection process will involve an offline written examination which will conducted separately for separate post codes.

There are total 3495 vacancies advertised in this recruitment. The post-wise division of vacancies is given below:

Stenographer: 412 vacancies

Clerical Cadre: 484 vacancies

Driver Grade IV: 40 vacancies

Group D posts: 1559 vacancies

Allahabad High Court Recruitment 2018: Eligibility Criteria

Here's the detailed eligibility criteria for each of the posts advertised in this recruitment:

Stenographer Grade-III

Candidate should have completed Graduation with Diploma or Certificate in Stenography along with CCC Certificate issued by DOEACC Society.

Junior Assistant/Paid Apprentices

Candidate should have completed Intermediate with CCC Certificate issued by DOEACC societ and 25/30 words per minutes for Hindi/English Typewriting on Computer.

Driver

Candidate should have completed High School or class 10th and should possess a Driving License to drive a four wheeler for a period not less than 3 years.

Tube well Operator-cum-Electrician

Candidate should have completed Junior High School or class 8th with Diploma or certificate course from Industrial Training Institute.

Process Server

Candidates applying for Process Server post must have passed High School.

Orderly/ Peon/ Office Peon/ Farrash/ Chowkidar/Waterman/ Sweeper/ Mali/Coolie/ Bhisti/ Liftman

Candidate must have completed Junior High School or class 8th.

Sweeper-cum-Farrash

Candidate must have finished class 6th.

Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the above stated vacancies only in the online mode. The application link will be available from December 6 to December 26, 2018.

