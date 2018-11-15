Allahabad High Court Announces 3459 Jobs For Graduates, 10+2, Diploma, Junior High School Pass Candidates

High Court Of Allahabad Recruitment 2018 For 3459 Posts

Under the Uttar Pradesh Civil Court Staff Centralized Recruitment 2018-19, Allahabad High Court has announced jobs for graduates, diploma and 10+2 candidates. A total of 3459 vacancies have been announced in category 'C' and 'D' cadre posts and many posts are reserved for those with junior high school pass qualification. Online application process will begin on December 6, 2018. Registration link will be hosted at allahabadhighcourt.in. Candidates in the age group of 18-40 years are eligible to apply for the post.

Vacancy Details

Stenographer Grade-III: 412 posts

Junior Assistant and Paid Apprentices (Clerical Cadre): 1484 posts

Drivers (Driver Category 'C' Grade-IV): 40 posts

Tube well Operator- cum-Electrician, Process Server, Orderly/ Peon/ Office Peon/ Farrash, Chowkidar/ Waterman/ Sweeper/ Mali/Coolie/ Bhisti/ Liftman, Sweeper-cum-Farrash: 1559 posts

GAIL Announces Jobs For Experienced Graduates, Diploma, ITI Candidates

The High Court will conduct written exam followed by Hindi/ English computer type test, Hindi/English Stenography Test and Technical Driving Test as per the discipline.

As of now, the Allahabad High Court has only released the indicative advertisement for the recruitment. Complete details will be released later. Interested candidates are suggested to monitor the official website for timely update.

Click here for more Jobs News