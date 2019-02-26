AIBE XIII Result In March: Latest Update

AIBE Result 2019 xiii (13) update: will be announced in March

The All India Bar Examination (AIBE) will announce the XIII result in the first week of March. "Result will be declared 1st week of March after council approval," reads the official notification released by AIBE on February 26. The AIBE result was supposed to be released on February 25 at 5 pm. AIBE XIII exam was held on December 23, 2018 after which the answer keys were released. The AIBE assesses skills at a basic level, and is intended to set a minimum benchmark for admission to the practice of law; it addresses a candidate's analytical abilities and understanding basic knowledge of law. AIBE is conducted in 40 cities all across India.

The AIBE result can be accessed from the official website, allindiabarexamination.com as and when it is released.

Candidates who qualify the exam will be awarded "Certificate of Practice" by the Bar Council of India.

The objective of The All India Bar Examination (AIBE) is to examine an advocate's capability to practice the profession of law in India.

