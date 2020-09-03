Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) In October

AFCAT dates announced. Exam is on October 3 and 4.

Indian Air Force exam, AFCAT, will be held on October 3 and 4. For all entries other than National Defence Academy (NDA) and Combined Defence Service (CDS) and for all branches, candidates have to undergo the AFCAT. The NDA and CDS exams are conducted by the Union Public Service Commission. AFCAT is conducted by the Indian Air Force twice a year: in February and in August.

The exam is held for grant of Short Service Commission (SSC) in Flying Branch and Permanent Commission (PC) and Short Service Commission (SSC) in Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) Branches.

After selection, candidates will undergo training for all courses at Air Force Academy Dundigal (Hyderabad).

For Flying and Ground Duty (Technical) Branches the duration of the training is 74 weeks and for Ground Duty (Non-Technical) Branches is 52 weeks. These trainings will be held at Air Force Training Establishments. At the time of joining the Air Force Academy, candidates should furnish details of their PAN Card and account in SBI/ Nationalised Bank.

Candidates who will appear in the Air Force Selection Board for first time can have their travelling fare reimbursed. The shortest route of AC-III Tier/ AC Chair Car or actual normal bus fare will be reimbursed.

