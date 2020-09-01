UPSC Combined Defence Services (II) 2019 Final Exam Result Declared

UPSC declared the final result of the Combined Defence Services (II) 2019 exam result.

UPSC declared the final result of the Combined Defence Services (II) 2019 exam result. A total of 196 candidates have been selected on the basis of the exam held by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) in September 2019 and the interviews held by the Services Selection Boards (SSB) of Ministry of Defence.

Suresh Chandra has topped the exam for admission to Indian Military Academy, Shaurya Ahlawat has topped for admission to Indian Naval Academy and Parvesh Kumar has topped for Air Force Academy.

The exam was held for admission to the 149th (DE) Course of Indian Military Academy, Dehradun; Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala and Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) Training Course i.e. No. 208F(P) Course.

UPSC has said that the verification of age and educational qualification of the candidates is still under process. "Candidates are requested to forward their certificates, in original, in support of Date of Birth/Educational qualification etc. claimed by them, along with Photostat attested copies thereof to Army Headquarters /Naval Headquarters /Air Headquarters, as per their first choice," it has notified.

The CDS (II) 2020 exam will be held on November 8. CDS (I) 2020 was held in February.

The UPSC has already released the dates for CDS (I) and CDS (II) 2021 exams. CDS (I) exam notice will be released on October 28 and the exam will be held on February 7, 2021. The exam notice for CDS (II) will be released on August 4, 2021 and the exam will be held on November 14, 2021.

