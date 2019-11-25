709 Sanskrit Lecturer Posts Lie Vacant: Government

A total of 760 Sanskrit colleges function in the country.

A total number of 709 vacant posts of Sanskrit lecturers exist in the Sanskrit Mahavidyalayas affiliated to Universities, said Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' while replying to questions on the vacancy of Sanskrit lecturers in the Sanskrit Mahavidyalayas. The questions were asked by Kanakmal Katara and Ramcharan Bohra in the Lok Sabha today.

A total of 760 Sanskrit colleges function in the country, out of which 468 are in Uttar Pradesh. While the national capital, Delhi, has one Sanskrit college, with 59 colleges Odisha has the second highest number of Sanskrit colleges in the country.

"The University Grants Commission (UGC) vide letter dated 4.6.2019 has asked all the Universities to fill up the vacant posts within a period of six months. This was followed by reminder letters dated 31.7.2019, 7.8.2019, 5.9.2019 and 22.10.2019," added Mr Pokhriyal in response to when asked about time by which these vacant posts are likely to be filled up.

To questions on efforts being made by the Government to improve the quality of education in Sanskrit Mahavidyalayas, the HRD Minister said the UGC provides Development Assistance and Block Grants to the eligible colleges for infrastructure development and for improving the quality of education in Sanskrit. The Commission has also instituted National Eligibility Test (NET) to ensure minimum standards for entrants in teaching and research.

