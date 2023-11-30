6 NIT Jamshedpur Students Secure Rs 83 Lakh Packages

NIT Jamshedpur Placement 2023-24: The offers were made by Atlassian, an Australian IT company.

In the ongoing placement season for 2023-24, the National Institute of Technology, Jamshedpur (NIT-Jamshedpur) has achieved remarkable success in placing its BTech batch, with six students securing annual packages of Rs 83 lakh each. The offers were made by Atlassian, a multinational IT company headquartered in Australia, to students - three from the Computer Science branch and three from Electrical Engineering.

AK Choudhary, the professor in charge of training and placement at NIT Jamshedpur, said, "The highest annual package offer of 83 lakh has been received by six students this year."

The individuals who secured the offers include Adarsh Kashyap, Tanya Singh and Arpit Kumar from the Computer Science branch, as well as Shubham Kumar, and Rahul Pandey from the Electrical Engineering branch. Last year, only one student had secured a Rs 83 lakh package.

Students get admission to the institute solely based on their performance in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

As a mandatory requirement, all students in the seventh semester of the BTech programme must undertake industrial training either within India or abroad. This training serves the purpose of applying the skills and knowledge acquired in the classroom to real-world scenarios. By engaging in industrial training, students confront the challenges of the current industry landscape, ensuring that they possess the practical know-how to implement ideas effectively.