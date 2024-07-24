NIMCET Special Round Counselling For Admission To MCA Courses Begins

The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Jamshedpur has initiated the special round of counselling for students who passed the NIT MCA Common Entrance Test (NIMCET) 2024. Qualified candidates can register by visiting the official website, nimcet.admissions.nic.in. The results of the third round of counselling were announced on July 18.

Candidates can submit their preferences until July 26. The results of the special round will be announced on July 27, and students will need to report to their assigned colleges afterwards.

This special counselling round aims to fill vacant seats at various NITs across the country, including Agartala, Allahabad, Bhopal, Jamshedpur, Kurukshetra, Raipur, Surathkal, Tiruchirappalli, Warangal, Patna, and IIIT Bhopal, for the 2024-25 academic year. There are a total of 103 seats to be filled.

The examination was conducted online at multiple centres in a single shift. It featured 120 multiple-choice questions divided into four sections: Mathematics, Computer Awareness, Analytical Ability, Logical Reasoning, and General English.

Eligibility criteria to appear for NIMCET-2024

Indian nationals with at least 60% marks in aggregate or a 6.5 CGPA on a 10-point scale (or 55% marks or a 6.0 CGPA on a 10-point scale for SC/ST/PwD candidates) in:

Any undergraduate program of at least three years with Mathematics/Statistics as one of the subjects

BE/BTech from a recognised university/institution are eligible to appear for NIMCET-2024.