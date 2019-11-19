32,000-37,000 Ex-Servicemen Seek Employment Through AWPO: Centre

The question was asked in the Rajya Sabha on November 18.

Approximately 32000 to 37000 Ex-Servicemen are seeking employment through Army Welfare Placement Organisation (AWPO) per year, said Minister of State for Defence, Shripad Naik, in his written reply to Partap Singh Bajwa's question on the number of ex-servicemen seeking employment through the AWPO. The question was asked in the Rajya Sabha on November 18.

To the former Punjab Congress chief's question on whether Government gathers data on the employment of Ex-Servicemen, the Mr Naik replied, in written, that Directorate General of Resettlement (DGR) has been designated as the nodal agency to collect and compile the required data for facilitating monitoring of implementation of reservation policy for Ex-servicemen (ESM).

He also replied that DGR also maintains data on registration of Ex-servicemen for employment and their placement on half yearly basis based on data received from Rajya Sainik Boards/ Zila Sainik Boards.

In his reply he wrote that organisations wherein the representation of Ex-Servicemen in group 'C' and group 'D' posts is not at par with the prescribed reservation, have been asked to take remedial measure to make up such deficiencies.

Such organisations are advised to consider undertaking special drive for recruitment of Ex-Servicemen against direct recruitment vacancy reserved for them, he replied.

