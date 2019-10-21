Ex-Serviceman Allegedly Commits Suicide With 2 Children In Maharashtra

The incident came to light on Monday when bodies were found floating in the well

Cities | | Updated: October 21, 2019 18:37 IST
The man jumped into the well on Sunday along with his children, police said. (Representational)


Mumbai: 

A 42-year-old ex-serviceman allegedly committed suicide with his two children by jumping into a well in Maharashtra''s Buldhana district, police said today.

The incident came to light on Monday morning when bodies of Gopal Charate, his daughter Khushi (13) and son Yash (11) were found floating in the well in Ambetakali village in Khamgaon tehsil of Buldhana district.

Charate jumped into the well on Sunday night along with his children, a local police official said.

Though the exact cause behind the suicide is under investigation, police suspect some domestic dispute as the likely trigger.

A case of accidental death has been registered at Hivarkhed police station.



