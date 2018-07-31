Army Organises Ex-Servicemen Rally In Jammu And Kashmir's Doda

The rally was organised by the 4 Rashtriya Rifles, a unit of Indian Army. (Representational)

The Rashtriya Rifles, a unit of the Indian Army, organised a mega ex-servicemen rally in Doda town of Bhadarwah district in Jammu and Kashmir, an Army officer said today.

The rally, which was organised by the 4 Rashtriya Rifles (RR), was attended by over 100 ex-servicemen, war veterans, disabled soldiers, war widows and other family members hailing from Bhadarwah, Bhalessa, Chirala and Marmat areas of Doda district, the officer said.

The meet was held to provide a platform for registration of grievances and for their immediate redressal. Issues related to pension, health care, re-employment, among many others were taken up at the meet, he said.

Commanding Officer Colonel D D Pandey chaired the event. Later, officers of the battalion and president of District Sainik Board interacted with the veterans and briefed them about the various schemes.

Speaking on the occasion, the commanding officer said ex-servicemen remain a part of the Army and are an extremely important constituent of society. Even though they have completed their service yet they continue to work for our country, he said.

"To take care of war veterans and ex-servicemen and to redress their problems will always remain the priority of the Army," he said.

"The Army is also planning to hold a mega central ex-servicemen rally in the coming months at Doda, where soldiers from Chenab Valley will also participate," the colonel added.

On the occasion, medical check ups of all participants was done at the rally and medicines were distributed for free.