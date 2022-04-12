Jammu Woman Slaps Her 9-Month-Old, Shocking Video Leads To Arrest

The woman is a resident of Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district.

A chilling video of a woman mercilessly beating her nine-month-old baby in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district went viral on social media, thereby prompting police to arrest her.

The netizens demanded police action against the woman for the brutality, officials said.

In the heart-wrenching video, apparently shot by a relative, the woman was seen thrashing, slapping and also throwing the child on a bed, they said.

Her husband along with the village head of Samba district's Bri Kamila area, Mukhtiyar Singh, who saw the video, immediately approached the police and a case was registered.

Following this, the woman has been arrested, SSP Samba Abhishek Mahajan said, adding the child has been handed over to her husband.

However, the incident is one month old and has been posted on social media and made viral by someone, officials said.