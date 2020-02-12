Several Trapped As Building On Fire Collapses During Rescue Ops In Jammu

Several people, including firemen, got trapped under the debris of the bulding in Jammu

Three rescuers were trapped after a three-storey building collapsed early this morning when fire department personnel were trying to put out a fire in Jammu, officials said.

The building, housing a saw mill on the ground floor, collapsed during firefighting in Jammu's Golepulli area, they said.

Several people, including five firemen, got trapped under the debris, an official said, adding that two officials and a civilian have been rescued and shifted to hospital, the operation to rescue three other officials is going on.

A fire department official said they rushed firefighters after receiving a distress call at 4:48 am and were making efforts to put out the fire when suddenly the building collapsed at around 5:30 am.

It was not immediately clear whether any other civilian was also trapped under the debris, the official said.

More details awaited.

