Probe Agency Raids 13 Locations In Jammu In Police Recruitment Scam

So far, over a dozen people have been arrested in the scam (File)

About 13 locations in Jammu were searched by the CBI today in connection with police recruitment scam in the union territory.

Premises of a member of the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) was one of the 13 locations searched by the CBI today, officials said, adding that homes of some candidates were also raided by the probe agency.

Earlier this month, a police officer and a CRPF personnel were arrested by the CBI in connection with the scam. So far, over a dozen people including a commanding officer of BSF have been arrested by CBI for their alleged involvement in paper leak and manipulation of the recruitment process of J&K police sub-inspectors.

According to CBI investigations, J&K Police sub-inspector posts were sold for Rs 20 to 30 lakh during police recruitment exams.

1,200 candidates were selected for the post of sub-inspectors in J&K police. The selection list was scrapped in July after massive protests by aggrieved candidates in Jammu and Kashmir.

Over the last two years, recruitment in government departments has suffered a huge jolt in J&K as one after another recruitment process has come under scanner for alleged manipulation and corruption.

So far three recruitment exams concurred by JKSSB have been cancelled following allegations of brazen irregularities including the leaking question papers for money.

Manoj Sinha, Jammu and Kashmir's Lt Governor who cancelled the selection lists following allegations of corruption has said that guilty will not spared and transparent exams will be held afresh.

But critics allege that all this is taking place under his watch and there is accountability why one after another recruitment process is riddled with corruption.

Besides, police recruitment scam, bungling in recruitment of Financial Account Assistants and JE Civil exams has also been cancelled and cases have been handed over to the CBI.

Following protests by thousands of job aspirants, a probe panel headed by RK Goyal, Additional Chief Secretary Home J&K found large scale corruption and manipulation of merit list of police Sub- Inspectors.

Mr Goyal recommend cancellation of list and asked for a probe to punish the accused involved in the scam.