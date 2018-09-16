Man Electrocutes Father To Death Over Quarrel In Jammu: Police

The police said the man was killed by his son over a family dispute (Representational)

A man allegedly killed his 60-year-old father by electrocution following a quarrel in Jammu earlier this month and dumped his body in a vehicle abandoned in a forest, according to the police.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police said Sunday that the accused, Sanjay Kumar, was on the run and efforts were on to arrest him.

The body of Angrez Singh, a resident of Barn Gharota village, was recovered from the rear seat of the vehicle, abandoned in Kheari forest, on September 1.

The police said its investigation revealed that Singh was killed by his son over a family dispute.

A case of murder has been registered against Sanjay Kumar at Gharota police station.