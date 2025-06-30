Girl, 9, Falls While Riding Bicycle, Angry Father Kills Her With Axe In Maharashtra

A girl fell while riding her bicycle, unaware that it would lead to her death.

She was killed by her father with an axe in Maharashtra's Dharashiv district on Sunday, hours after the nine-year-old girl fell while riding a bicycle.

As per the police, the girl, Gauri, used to fall ill frequently, which frustrated her father, Gyaneshwar Jadhav.

Her fall from the bicycle on Sunday angered her father so much that he decided to kill her. He attacked her with an axe while she was sleeping. Jadhav was allegedly drunk when he killed his daughter.

He allegedly kept her body at their home in Paranda taluka for 24 hours after the murder, the police said. Jadhav has been arrested.

"The accused, Gyaneshwar Jadhav, killed his nine-year-old daughter Gauri with an axe. His daughter, who was ill frequently, fell while riding a bicycle. The father got angry and killed his daughter by hitting her with an axe while she was sleeping," said Gorakshanath Kharad, Assistant Police Inspector, Aamby Police Station.

This comes a week after a man killed his daughter for scoring low marks in a mock test in Sangli. Sadhna Bhonsle - a Class 12 student - was preparing for pre-medical test, National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET, and was taking mock tests for it. She scored low marks in her practice tests, which angered her father, Dhondiram Bhonsle, so much that he beat the 17-year-old to death.