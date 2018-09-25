Landslide Blocks Circular Road In Jammu, Clearance Operation Begins

There was no report of any casualty in the incident in Jammu city. (Representational)

The circular road along the banks of river Tawi in Jammu city was closed for traffic today following a massive landslide, officials said.

Public works department, which is maintaining the road connecting Panjtirthi with Gujjar Nagar in the city, has pressed its men and machines into service to restore the road, the officials said.

They said a massive landslide occurred in the early hours blocking the circular road near Panjtirthi besides damaging a concrete building, the official said.

However, there was no report of any casualty in the incident, they said.

The officials said efforts are on to restore the road as early as possible.

Meanwhile, the officials said the traffic on Doda-Thathri road was also disrupted due to a landslide which struck during the intervening night of Monday-Tuesday.

The road was cleared for light motor vehicles this afternoon after remaining closed for traffic for several hours, the officials said, adding the road clearance operation was still continuing to make the road feasible for two-way traffic.

Wide parts of Jammu region experienced heavy rains on Saturday and Sunday, causing flash floods in various rivers in Kathua district bordering Punjab besides triggering landslides at various places which left five members of a family dead in Doda district.

The rains, also brought down the mercury which, however, returned to normal in the wake of improvement in the weather on Monday.