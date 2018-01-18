BSF Jawan Dies In Pakistani Firing In RS Pura Sector Of Jammu

A jawan of the Border Security Force or BSF was killed after Pakistani troops opened fire on Indian posts along the International Border in RS Pura sector of Jammu. The jawan, A Suresh, was a Head Constable of the 78 Battalion. He came from Dharmapuri in Tamil Nadu.Additional Deputy Commissioner of Jammu, Arun Manhas told news agencies that "BSF troops are giving a befitting reply" to Pakistani shelling which started around 9pm last night and has been going on intermittently. Both BSF posts and civilian areas in RS Pura have been targeted by Pakistani forces.Shells fired by Pakistan also landed in Arnia sector and hit several villages. Mr Manhas said that "The district administration has asked all its officers to remain in a state of highest preparedness in view of continuous ceasefire violations by Pakistan". Villagers though have not been evacuated yet, he said.The latest spurt in ceasefire violation comes less than two days after four Pakistani soldiers were killed by the Indian Army in the cross-border firing initiated by Pakistani rangers in Poonch sector.