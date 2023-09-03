4-Year-Old Girl Mauled To Death By Leopard In Jammu's Udhampur

"We launched a massive search operation to catch the wild leopard and soon we will capture it."

A four-year-old girl was killed by a leopard after she was taken away from her house in Udhampur district, a senior forest officer said.

The locals recovered her mauled body two kilometres away from her house in Upper Banjala village of Panchari tehsil in the district, said Rakesh Sharma, Range Officer of Jammu and Kashmir Wildlife Department in Udhampur said.

After getting information, the Jammu and Kashmir Police along with senior officers of the Jammu and Kashmir Wildlife Department rushed to the spot. Meanwhile, the search is on to capture the leopard, the Range Officer said.

The deceased girl child has been identified as Tanu, he added.

"After getting information about the leopard taking away a small girl, our teams launched a search operation but unfortunately we found her dead," the officer said.

"We launched a massive search operation to catch the wild leopard and soon we will capture it. We have prepared the file of compensation for the victim's family. Proper compensation should be given to them as soon as possible," he said.

