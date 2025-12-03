J&K Approves Quota Revamp, More Seats For General Category: Sources

The Jammu and Kashmir government has finally approved a new reservation policy giving more representation to the general category, sources have said. The cabinet headed by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has now sent its decision to Lt Governor Manoj Sinha for his approval before a formal order is issued.

Sources say as per the new reservation policy, 50 per cent jobs will now remain available for open merit or general category in Jammu and Kashmir. The finer details of the new policy will be known only after the Lieutenant Governor approves today's cabinet decision.

The existing reservation policy adopted during the direct Central rule, the general category -- which makes up about 70 per cent population in Jammu and Kashmir -- gets less than 40 per cent seats in government recruitments.

After the formation of the elected government, there has been massive unrest over disproportionate quota for reserved categories in the Union Territory. The new policy was adopted today after a year-long process by a cabinet sub-committee to rationalise reservations.

Speaking to reporters after the cabinet meeting, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said his government has rationalised reservation policy in the best possible manner to ensure justice to all sections of people.

Mr Abdullah said it was a promise they had made to the people and the file has been sent to Lt Governor for approval.

After Jammu and Kashmir was stripped of its statehood and special status granted under Article 370 in 2019, there have been major changes in rules including in the reservation for jobs.

For example, in March last year, the Centre granted Scheduled Tribe status to Pahari speaking people and groups like Paddari, Koli and Gadda Brahmins in J&K.

Earlier, only Gujjar and Bakerwal tribes were classified as Scheduled Tribes with 10 per cent reservation in jobs. After inclusion of Parahis, reservation quota for the ST category has now increased to 20 per cent.

Scheduled Castes, OBCs, EWS, Line of Control, Resident Backward Areas are among categories that take the reservation way above 60 per cent. This has led to the General Category feeling discriminated against -- unlike the rest of the country.