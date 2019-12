The cold wave in the north has resulted in heavy snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir (Respresentational)

Four policemen, who were caught in a snowstorm on the Srinagar-Leh national highway in Kargil district of Ladakh, were rescued by the Army, officials said on Tuesday.

The policemen were caught in the snowstorm while they were patrolling the Sonamarg-Gumri section of the highway in the Gumri area, they said.

Following the incident, the Army launched an operation and rescued the four on Monday, the officials said.