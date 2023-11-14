2 Minor Siblings Drown In Tawi River In Jammu

The bodies were recovered Tuesday evening during a rescue operation (Representational)

Two siblings, aged eight and six, drowned in the Tawi river in Jammu, officials said on Tuesday.

The siblings -- eight-year-old Nadiya and six-year-old Ismael -- were grazing cattle on the riverbank Monday evening when they slipped and fell in the river in the Har Ki Pauri area of Jammu city.

Their bodies were recovered Tuesday evening during a rescue operation jointly launched by the police and the State Disaster Response Force.

The bodies were handed over to their family after legal formalities, the officials said.

