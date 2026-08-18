2 Men Ask For Food At Midnight, Spark Security Alert In 3 Jammu Districts

Security forces launched a massive cordon-and-search operation in Jammu's Udhampur district after two suspected men knocked on a resident's door in Talot village late Monday night, officials said.

Two men knocked repeatedly on the door of a local resident at midnight, asking for food. When questioned by villagers, they remained silent, wrapped in shawls, before allegedly slipping away towards the Khuban area, they said.

Alarmed by the incident, residents alerted the police, following which joint teams of the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the CRPF launched a search operation in Talot and adjoining areas.

Security personnel cordoned off the area overnight and conducted searches of houses, fields and nearby forest patches.

The alert has also triggered search operations in neighbouring districts. Security forces carried out searches in the Sadini forest area of Reasi and in several border villages in Kathua's Hiranagar sector near the International Border, where suspicious movement was reported in the last 24 hours.

Officials said the operations are part of heightened vigil amid recent inputs regarding infiltrators and suspicious movement in the region.

"Search operations are ongoing in all locations where suspicious movement has been reported," a senior security force officer said.

No arrests have been made so far. Security has been tightened in vulnerable areas across Udhampur, Reasi and Kathua districts, officials said.