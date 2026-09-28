Iran Denies Role In Suspected Bomb Plot At US Airbase In UK

Iran on Monday denied involvement in a suspected bomb plot at a UK airbase used by the United States, as counter-terror police said five men in their mid-20s arrested nearby were all London-based Britons.

Tehran's denial, issued via its embassy in London, followed widespread UK media reports that police were probing possible Iranian links to the security scare early Sunday at the Royal Air Force (RAF) Fairford base.

The UK interior ministry has previously accused Iran and Russia of using proxies to carry out criminal activities on their behalf on UK territory.

Here's what we know so far:

Counter-Terror Probe

Counter-terror police are leading the investigation after authorities were tipped off early Sunday about three "suspicious" white vans appearing to head towards the base in Gloucestershire, southwest England.

Police said in an update Monday that the five men who have been arrested -- a 25-year-old, three aged 24 and a 23-year-old -- are all UK nationals who live in inner London boroughs.

The men have been detained since Sunday on suspicion of explosives offences and "preparation of a terrorist act" under UK anti-terrorism laws, according to police.

The counter-terror unit noted it secured an extension of their custody until later Monday.

"I am very aware of the levels of speculation about the motivation behind this incident, and the geopolitical questions that are being raised," Deputy Assistant Commissioner Vicki Evans said.

"However, I ask that at this time, Counter Terrorism Policing are given the space to work carefully and clearly," she added in a statement.

Bomb-Disposal Team

Authorities have not confirmed the details of the threat, but bomb-disposal experts were seen at work at the scene.

Police said Monday they were "working to establish the full circumstances of the activity of those arrested, their knowledge and any motivation behind this incident".

A farmer living in the village of Whelford near the airbase said she rang the police after seeing three white vans blocking a road and a group of masked men.

The anonymous woman told media on Monday that police had "dropped the ball" on the threat.

But UK defence minister Wes Streeting said she only had a "partial picture".

Iran Denies Involvement

US President Donald Trump said the UK and US had the suspects "under investigation" for a while.

"They were looking to do big damage to our fort," Trump said while on a visit to Chicago. "We had them under view for a long time, and we got them."

He later told reporters "we know all about them" when asked about the suspects, appearing to nod when asked if there was a connection to Iran.

"You'll be hearing about it very soon. We caught them," said Trump, without giving further details.

Iran's embassy in London said Monday it "categorically rejects and strongly condemns" speculation that Tehran was involved.

In an X post, it criticised "the recent unfounded and malicious speculations published by some British individuals and media outlets attempting to link Iran" to the incident.

US Used Base

In March, Britain gave the US permission to use Fairford for "specific defensive operations into Iran" to destroy Iranian missiles at source.

Since then, US bombers and other planes have been seen taking off and landing from the base -- the only one on Britain's mainland used for this purpose.

Residents in the rural Cotswolds area surrounding Fairford said the site, which hosts a range of US military equipment and personnel, had seen increased activity and security in recent months.

Despite the lack of public confirmation about the incident, local MP Roz Savage called it "way too close a shave".

"It absolutely makes my blood run cold to think what could have happened if it hadn't been for her quick wits and timely intervention," she told AFP of the local farmer's tip-off.

Around 85 households were evacuated from the village early Sunday, and had to stay elsewhere overnight as a police cordon remained in place.

Tehran has previously warned London against allowing its bases to be used by the US in operations against Iran.

In March, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi accused London of "putting British lives in danger" by allowing the bases to be used "for aggression against Iran".

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)