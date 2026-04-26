UK In Touch With US Ahead Of King Charles' Visit Amid Trump Security Breach

Britain's government remains in close cooperation with US security services ahead of King Charles' visit to the United States this week, a senior minister said on Sunday, after a shooting at the White House correspondents' dinner.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump were rushed out of the dinner in Washington by Secret Service agents on Saturday night after a man opened fire on security personnel nearby.

Asked about the incident on Sky News, Darren Jones, chief secretary to Prime Minister Keir Starmer, said the British government and Buckingham Palace took the security of King Charles "very seriously", with extensive discussions already underway that would continue over the coming days.

"In respect of His Majesty's visit to the United States next week ... our security services obviously remain in close cooperation in advance of that," Jones added.

King Charles and his wife, Camilla, are due to arrive in the United States on Monday for a four-day trip that includes a private meeting with Trump and an address to Congress, marking 250 years since the U.S. declaration of independence from British rule.

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