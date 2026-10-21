2 Killed, 10 injured As Bus Overturns, Rolls Into Gorge In J&K's Udhampur

Two people were killed and 10 others injured after a bus they were travelling in met with an accident near Gulli Gala on the Ramnagar-Basantgarh route in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Tuesday morning.

The bus was on its way from Pachiound to Ramnagar when the driver allegedly lost control while negotiating a sharp curve at Gulli Gala. The vehicle overturned and rolled down into a gorge.

Giving details about the casualties, Union Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office, Dr Jitendra Singh said two passengers have died in the accident and ten others have been injured.

"Unfortunately, two casualties have been reported. 10 injured have reached SDH Ramnagar. Out of 10, 3 are on way to GMC Udhampur. 3 more ambulances are about to reach SDH Ramnagar," he said in a post on X.

According to sources, locals were the first responders who rushed to the spot, helping evacuate the injured from the bus. Teams from the police and district administration soon reached the site and shifted the injured to the Sub-District Hospital in Ramnagar.

Two persons succumbed to their injuries while being taken to hospital, they said.

Earlier, Dr Singh had spoken to Deputy Commissioner Udhampur Ananth Dwivedi after receiving information about the accident.

"All passengers were promptly evacuated with the timely intervention of residents," he said in a post on X.

He added that all necessary assistance was being provided to injured.