2 Killed, 10 injured As Bus Overturns, Rolls Into Gorge In J&K's Udhampur

Two people were killed and 10 others injured after a bus they were travelling in met with an accident near Gulli Gala on the Ramnagar-Basantgarh route in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Tuesday morning.
The bus was on its way from Pachiound to Ramnagar when the driver allegedly lost control while negotiating a sharp curve at Gulli Gala. The vehicle overturned and rolled down into a gorge.
Giving details about the casualties, Union Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office, Dr Jitendra Singh said two passengers have died in the accident and ten others have been injured.
"Unfortunately, two casualties have been reported. 10 injured have reached SDH Ramnagar. Out of 10, 3 are on way to GMC Udhampur. 3 more ambulances are about to reach SDH Ramnagar," he said in a post on X.
Unfortunately, two casualties have been reported. 10 injured have reached SDH Ramnagar. Out of 10, 3 are on way to GMC Udhampur. 3 more ambulances are about to reach SDH Ramnagar. Meanwhile, I have taken up the issue of construction of Ramnagar to Basantgarh road with the BRO authorities at Delhi.— Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) October 21, 2026
According to sources, locals were the first responders who rushed to the spot, helping evacuate the injured from the bus. Teams from the police and district administration soon reached the site and shifted the injured to the Sub-District Hospital in Ramnagar.
Two persons succumbed to their injuries while being taken to hospital, they said.
Earlier, Dr Singh had spoken to Deputy Commissioner Udhampur Ananth Dwivedi after receiving information about the accident.
"All passengers were promptly evacuated with the timely intervention of residents," he said in a post on X.
Just now spoke to DC Udhampur Sh. Ananth Dwivedi, after receiving news of a bus accident on the Basantgarh-Ramnagar road. All passengers were promptly evacuated with the timely intervention of local residents. Meanwhile, the rescue team has reached the spot, and 9–10 injured passengers are being shifted to the Sub-District Hospital, Ramnagar. No casualties have been reported so far. All necessary assistance is being provided. My office is in constant touch with the administration.— Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) October 21, 2026
He added that all necessary assistance was being provided to injured.
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