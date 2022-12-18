Man Kills Aunt, Body Pieces Carried In Bucket, Thrown Near Highway: Cops

Anuj Sharma killed his aunt Saroj at his Jaipur home on December 11

A 32-year-old man killed his aunt, chopped up her body into 10 pieces before dumping them in a remote area in Rajasthan's Jaipur, officials have said.

Anuj Sharma killed his 64-year-old aunt at his Jaipur home on December 11 after she stopped him from going to Delhi for an event, they said.

Anuj lived in Jaipur's Vidhyadhar Nagar with his father, sister and his aunt Saroj- who had been staying with them after her husband's death. Arun's mother had died last year during Covid wave.

On December 11, Arun and Saroj were alone at home as his father and sister had gone to Indore. Arun wanted to go to Delhi, but Saroj stopped him which led to an argument. In a fit of rage, he hit her on the head with a hammer while she was making tea, police said,

He then cut her body into 10 pieces with a marble cutter and dumped them in a remote area along the Jaipur-Sikar Highway.

Anuj had carried the body parts in a bucket and a suitcase, officials said, adding that he later filed a missing complaint and also started looking for her along with other relatives to mislead police.

During the investigation, police found that his statements were misleading, following which his activities were monitored. In CCTV footage, he was seen leaving his house with a suitcase and a bucket.

On being confronted, he confessed to have murdered his aunt by hitting her head with a hammer, police said.

"The killer is intelligent and educated. He is a B tech and appears to have psychopathic tendencies. The police suspected him as he filed a missing complaint, but CCTV footage did not show the aunt leaving the house, in fact, the CCTV showed him carrying bucket and a suitcase out of the house. We also found blood stains in the kitchen, said Anand Srivastav, Police Commissioner, Jaipur.

Police said the man showed no remorse for killing her 64-year-old widowed aunt in a brutal manner and chopping up her body into 10 pieces. A case has been registered against Anuj for murder and destruction of evidence.