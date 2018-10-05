Rajasthan Man Duped People By Promising Rajya Sabha Seat, Arrested

Police said that he was using a prank call app to make fake calls (Representational)

The police on Thursday arrested a man accused of duping people by promising them top posts such as that of a chairman of Rajasthan Public Service Commission and getting them elected as Rajya Sabha lawmaker.

Sanjay Singh Naruka (32) claimed that he had contacts with high-profile politicians and government officers, police said.

The accused collected over Rs 1 crore from people by making promises of providing top jobs, said Karauli Superintendent of Police Ajay Singh.

The Hindon City police station coming under Karauli district initiated a probe after Hukun Singh Kashyap complained that Naruka (32), who hails from village Malakheda in Alwar district, has many prominent numbers saved in his phone and that he has promised him a Rajya Sabha seat.

Mr Kashyap reportedly paid Naruka Rs 40 lakh on being assured that he would be made a Rajya Sabha lawmaker.

Mr Kashyap's friend Ramvinod also paid Rs 61 lakh to the accused on being assured that he would get a job of chairman, Rajasthan Public Service Commission. He was also promised that his younger brother will be provided a job of teacher, said SP, Ajay Singh.

After collecting over Rs 1 crore, Naruka switched off his mobile and ran away, police said. The victims got a case registered against him.

The police said that the accused was using a prank call app on his android phone to make fake calls to high-profile people.

Further investigations are on in the case, said the SP.