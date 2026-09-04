Rajasthan Government Official Arrested For Accepting Bribe Of Rs 3 Lakh

Rajasthan's Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday arrested a joint director of the Social Justice and Empowerment Department in Ajmer for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 3 lakh, a top officer said.

The accused, Jaiprakash Charan, had allegedly demanded the bribe from the complainant for issuing an agreement letter for his institution and clearing its bills, ACB Director General (DG) Govind Gupta said.

Following a complaint, the ACB's Jaipur unit set up a trap and caught Charan while he was allegedly accepting Rs 3 lakh from the complainant, the officer said.

The accused is being questioned and further investigation is underway, he said.

Gupta said a case will be registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act in the matter.

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